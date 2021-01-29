Sunny today, rainy Saturday ahead

Highs, thanks to a southerly breeze and more sunshine, will make it to near 50° this afternoon.

Our next storm system moves in on Saturday with a round of rain likely for the start of the weekend. A lot of us, except for our far northwestern counties, could pick up between 0.5″ and 1″ of rain.

Behind the rain, cooler air builds in for Sunday with highs back in the upper 30s, but we’ll be back in the 50s through the middle of next week before much colder air works it’s way in behind a midweek system.