Sunny today, some showers Saturday, then expect rain/mix/snow with gusty wind Sunday

Very chilly for Sunday to next Thursday

Freeze Warning until 9am Friday for the following counties: Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington.

Over a five-day period, our highs jumped from 38 degrees last Friday to an 88 Wednesday. A strong cold front made it much cooler yesterday with continued north/northwest wind.

High clouds filtered some Thursday sunshine, but after the area-wide freeze this morning it should be mainly sunny. It will be cold early, then it becomes mild with numbers in the upper 50s.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 57-61

Wind: S/SW 10-20

Shower chance late Friday night and Saturday with spotty thunder and a variably cloudy sky to start the weekend. The probability isn’t great initially, but the chance of rain will increase for Easter Sunday.

Sunday looks cloudy, wet, windy and colder. There’s a chance that rain becomes mixed rain/snow or wet snow in the afternoon and early evening. A very chilly pattern hits the region next week with a big blast of cold air from Canada.

It may be cold enough in the late night/early morning periods to produce areas of mix. The breezes will be very strong on occasion. Highs will primarily be in the 40s which is a major setback to reaching full-blown spring.

Have an enjoyable holiday weekend despite the weather forecast….

KSNT Meteorologist David George

