What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny start to weekend

Some rain early Sunday

Warm week ahead

There’s a few more chances for storms over the weekend–with the most widespread chance early on Sunday. Mostly sunny for much of the day Saturday as warm weather builds in through the day. Not much wind at all through the afternoon as highs climb into the middle to upper 80s.

Another cold front looks to slide through late Saturday which may bring in isolated storms for some. There may be a better chance for showers and storms through the morning hours on Sunday. Most of it looks to wrap up by early Sunday afternoon with lingering cloud cover and a dip in temperatures as we struggle out of the upper 70s.

Next week doesn’t look quite as hot as highs look to make it into the lower to middle 80s through midweek and lows dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s. There may even be a few more storm chances in store on Tuesday before we see a late week warm-up.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller