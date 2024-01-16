What We’re Tracking

Not quite so cold tonight

Warmer temperatures arrive Wednesday

Another chance for snow by Thursday evening

Tonight we may end up seeing warming temperatures after midnight as our winds shift around toward the south. Lowest temperatures tonight will likely stay in the range of 3° to 8°. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week because of the south wind returning with temperatures around the freezing mark. Mainly sunny skies are expected for tomorrow, too, but below freezing temperatures return for several days as another push of colder air arrives late next week.

We’ll watch for one more potential chance for snow this week as the next round of colder air moves in for Thursday. Still not expecting much in the way of accumulation with this one for Thursday evening. Maybe another quick dusting of snow with as much as an inch possible.

Temperatures drop back into the teens for highs and subzero through the overnight periods for Friday and Saturday, but warmer weather returns by Sunday. Highs by Sunday and Monday will make it into the middle to upper 30s and even some lower 40s before our next chance for precipitation arrives early next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller