Sunny weekend ahead with above average temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and warm weekend

Dry for several days

Cooler by midweek with rain chance

The warming trend we’ve been seeing the last few days will continue on into this weekend. Highs today will reach the upper 60s with some spots possibly even seeing lower 70s. Mostly sunny skies will be present with a few passing clouds this afternoon.

For Sunday you can expect even warmer temperatures with highs across the region likely seeing lower 70s with plenty of sunshine across the board. This warm up will put us about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Breezy conditions will be moving through, but overall a pleasant weekend ahead!

Dry conditions will persist through Monday and Tuesday as well. Warmer temperatures are still expected as we hang out in the middle to upper 60s.

Our next storm system is getting organized for the middle portion of next week, which will not only bring us rain but also cooler temperatuers as we may very well struggle to get out of the upper 50s for highs through the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush