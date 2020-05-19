Sunny west with clouds east, and storm chances will increase by Friday

Monday was partly to variably cloudy. It may be similar today with clouds early, then a partly to mostly sunny sky with mild temperatures this afternoon. The wind will remain north/northeasterly for another 24-36 hours.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 72-75

Wind: N/NE 10-20

Clouds will be stubborn Wednesday and it may be completely overcast Thursday. Moisture will keep increasing so it may feel rather humid with each passing day. We need to appreciate the short period of dry weather because it looks occasionally wet and stormy Friday through Monday.

Temperatures should finally warm into the 80s beginning Friday and dew points above 60. This will make for a muggy and more unstable environment, so some thunderstorms may become strong or severe from time to time.

Hopefully the heavier rain and stronger storms will hit areas that have been drier than others. The southern counties have already had more than their share of precipitation over recent weeks.

Clouds will dominate after Wednesday with bigger storm chances toward the weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



