Isolated rain Friday

Pleasantly warm for Memorial Day weekend

Hit-or-miss storm chances early next week

We’re seeing a few sprinkles out there this morning although most are dry. Temperatures are starting off in the 60s setting us up for another mild day ahead.

To wrap up the week, models are continuing to hint at a few chances for some raindrops across portions of the viewing area. Isolated showers will be very hit or miss and most likely during the afternoon hours. We should still see plenty of sunshine otherwise as highs for the afternoon make their way into the lower 80s.

Temperatures will be pretty close to our seasonal averages leading into Memorial Day weekend. We can expect highs in the lower 80s through the weekend, and maybe a bit warmer weather for Memorial Day itself with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

As it stands right now, most of the holiday weekend will remain dry and mainly sunny! There may be a slight chance for some hit-or-miss showers and storms by Sunday and Monday afternoons, but nothing that would have major impacts on outdoor plans!

The isolated storm chances continue through early next week as temperatures gradually warm. By the middle of next week, we should see temperatures back in the middle to upper 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez