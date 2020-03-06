Sunny with light breezes today, then much warmer and very windy this weekend

There will be several rain chances to deal with during Spring Break

Even though the official start of spring is about 2 weeks away, we’ve had several days with abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures. You can see small areas of green and trees are getting ready to put on leaves.

We had some cloudiness Wednesday from the storm system to our south. Strong wind became the dominant feature Thursday. That wind issue created high fire danger, but those breezes diminished after sunset yesterday.

Temperatures may be down just a few degrees, but sunshine will be abundant the wind should be light. Today will likely get the highest overall score compared to what we’ll get over the next 5-7 days.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 56-59

Wind: E/SE 5-15

The weekend will be very spring-like with all of the elements you might expect…a partly cloudy sky, highs of 65-70 and gusty south wind. Outdoor burning will be strongly discouraged as another Fire Weather Warning may be issued.

Clouds gradually increase Sunday afternoon and wind will remain high. There may be showers late Sunday, but much of that holds off until early evening. Steady rain is likely Sunday night and Monday with possible thunder initially.

Scattered showers may linger into early Tuesday with cooler temperatures. More rain may impact the area from time to time Wednesday and Thursday before sunshine returns to wrap up Spring Break.

Don’t forget about the change to Daylight Saving Time this Sunday. Set clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night. Sunrise will be later Sunday morning, and it won’t get dark Sunday evening until 8pm for the rest of March.

Have a good Friday and a great weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George