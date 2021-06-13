Sunshine and heat expected for the week

What We’re Tracking:

Plenty of sunshine

Less humid

Quiet and hot next week

A fairly pleasant evening can be expected with temperatures falling into the lower 60s overnight with clear skies and clam winds.

Starting out the work week, we’ll continue on our warming trend as temperatures will climb even further into the middle 90s with passing clouds from time to time but overall, sunshine looks to dominate.

By midweek, our humidity levels start to creep back in and temperatures continue to rise into the upper 90s. Thursday may be the hottest day of the week as we get closer and closer triple digits and seeing those 100s for heat index values.

A ridge starts to build in across the area this week and we could very well stay dry for the next several days with a lack of any real chance for rain to move through. Looks like we skipped spring and went straight to the hot and humid summer heat!

Looking ahead to the later part of the week and into the weekend, there may be a front that slides across the area bringing in a slight chance for some showers and maybe even thunderstorms. Behind the front will be more seasonable temperatures heading into next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez