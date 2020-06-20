Sunshine and heat for Sunday before the next round of storms

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear and warm tonight

Sunny, hot Sunday

More storm chances Sunday night into Monday

Much of the rest of the weekend will be dry as our next decent chance for showers and storms moves our way late Sunday evening. Tonight, a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the upper 60s for early Sunday. Light wind at 5-10mph overnight, as well.

Mostly sunny and hot for Sunday ahead of the next chance for showers and storms. A disturbance will move toward Northeast Kansas late Sunday or Sunday night, but with the daytime heating, temperatures will still top out near 90°. By evening, storms will develop to the northwest and move our way. There is a potential for strong to severe storms mainly during the evening and early in the night. These storms will be capable of strong winds and some hail, then another round of showers and storms later in the day on Monday as a cold front arrives.

Behind the front on Tuesday, we should clear out with highs in the lower 80s and lower humidity levels as well. That will allow for some cooler night next week and pleasant conditions for the middle portion of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



