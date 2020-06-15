Sunshine and heat through much of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear and warm overnight

Hot weather through the week

Storm chances late this week

Mostly clear and mild weather tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Light south wind at 5-10mph. With the humidity levels staying moderate tonight, once the sun goes down it will feel rather comfortable with the light breeze.

More heat over the next few days with a high in the lower to middle 90s. South wind 10-20mph through the afternoon hours with abundant sunshine. Heat index values will gradually creep up a bit this week as higher humidity builds in. By Wednesday and Thursday, the heat index may hit the upper 90s in places. However, storm chances will also come back to the region with the return of some higher humidity.

Storms are possible as early as Thursday evening, but should be a little more likely on Friday and Saturday. Although the storms should be scattered, there should be a little more cloud cover from those storms and temperatures will cool off just a bit by the weekend with highs in the upper 80s on Saturday and middle 80s by Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

