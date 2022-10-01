What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant days ahead

Mild and dry for the weekend

Cooler late next week

Heading into the weekend, it looks like we will warm up ever so slightly into the upper 70s and lower 80s for both days. Plenty of sunshine can be expected for everyone with some overall very comfortable conditions. Temperatures will be about average – making things feel a lot like fall.

Rain chances are basically nonexistent this week. There could be a very slim chance we may see a shower or two by Tuesday or Wednesday, but it’s much more likely that we stay dry well into next week, too.

Our attention turns to the next cold front by late next week. However, as of right now, it looks to pass mainly dry. It will cool us down as temperatures look to struggle to even make it to 70° for Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s by Friday

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller