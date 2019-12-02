Sunshine and pleasant weather to start the week

What We’re Tracking:

Dry & mild stretch of weather

Possible showers late Thursday

Mild again for next weekend

The winds have finally calmed down out there across Northeast Kansas, and clear skies this morning will set the stage for abundant sunshine for the rest of the day! Temperatures will be much warmer than we saw yesterday, but still on the chilly side in the mid-upper 40s.

We’ll continue this warming trend all the way through the middle of the week with temperatures in the mid 50s Tuesday through Thursday. Another system comes our way on Thursday and with it a chance for scattered showers late Thursday into Thursday night, mainly south of I-70, before clearer and cooler weather settles in for Friday.

Temperatures rebound, once again, into the low 50s for the weekend as more mild weather heads our way!

