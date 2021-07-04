Sunshine and warm temperatures expected for your Fourth Of July Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and dry Fourth of July

Average temperatures for next week

Rain chances return midweek

For our Fourth Of July Sunday we can expect to start off with a few clouds moving through the region and afternoon highs reaching the lower 90s. It’ll be a great day to get outside and enjoy the end of the weekend as well as the holiday!

Tonight, temperatures will cool off into the middle 70s through about midnight with a few clouds still hanging out in the area. Dewpoints will be in the middle 60s with a light breeze from the South. The best part is it looks like conditions will stay nice and dry to enjoy the fireworks!

Looking ahead to early next week, we may see some rain chances return around Wednesday, but temperatures continue to stay near to slightly above normal July levels. Daily sunshine will boost temperatures back up to typical summer levels in the lower 90s.

Things look to really heat up by Friday, possibly into the mid 90s, before another front moves through. That could also bring some storms along with it as we close out the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

