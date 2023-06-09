What We’re Tracking

Evening storms mainly west

Storm chance increases late Saturday

Cooler early next week

Mostly clear weather will prevail for a large part of the day on Friday. The wind will be fairly light and the humidity will be a little higher for the western half of the viewing area throughout the day, as well. However, our pattern looks to reset for another chance for scattered storms in the late afternoon and evening for the western counties as temperatures top out in the middle to upper 80s.

There appears to be a better chance for more widespread showers and storms by the time we get to the weekend. There could be one round of storms develop late Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning, but that quickly clears and much of Saturday will be dry. Our highest chance for rain will then be late Saturday into the evening hours followed by cooler temperatures by Sunday as another cold front moves through the area.

The slightly cooler and less humid air looks to stick around for Monday for a pleasant start to the week. Highs should make it into the middle to upper 70s with nighttime lows in the 50s to start the week before some warmer air moves back in along with a few storms by the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller