Sunshine returns this afternoon and sticks around for a beautiful weekend

We still have a very slim chance to see a shower or two in our far south and western counties through this morning, but otherwise clouds will hold highs into the upper 50s and lower 60s today with a light northeast wind at 10-15mph.

We can expect temperatures this weekend to warm right back into the lower to middle 60s in the afternoon, and lower to middle 30s overnight.

Some lower 70s will even be possible next week as our winds begin to ramp up even more out of the south. They will become very breezy with gusts around 40 mph at times.