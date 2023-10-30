What We’re Tracking

Sunny and chilly start to week

Colder air sticks around through Halloween

Warming up

We have started clearing out this morning and that means sunshine for Monday. Despite the return of the sunny weather, we’ll still only top out in the middle 40s with a light northwest wind making it feel a bit cooler.

Once again, we fall into the 20s for Tuesday morning under a clear sky. It’s looking like a pretty good bet that Halloween will be on the colder side this year. Make sure trick-or-treaters have lots of layers in their costumes! Highs on Tuesday will likely be in the lower 40s with evening temperatures dipping into the 30s. The wind chill could be 25°-30° during prime trick-or-treating hours.

The good news is more comfortable fall temperatures are back on the way. As we move into the second half of the work week, temperatures climb back up into the middle 60s with a mostly sunny sky. So, still cold for the next couple days, but then you can really enjoy the end of the week!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Ely Millard