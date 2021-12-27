Sunshine returns Tuesday before another cold front pushes through the area

What We’re Tracking:

Slight rain chance southeast late tonight

Much colder for Wednesday

Colder, some winter weather New Year’s Day

Overnight lows will cool down into the lower 40s with cloud cover overhead helping keep us slightly warmer. Models are in fairly good agreement that at least a slight chance for rain will move in overnight – mostly for early Tuesday. Areas that have the best chance appear to be our eastern and southern counties, however, the amounts look to be light and rather scattered.

For Tuesday, winds will pick up quite a bit in response to a strong cold front making its way into our region. Gusts of 25-35 mph will be possible with sunshine returning for the second half of the day. Highs are expected to reach the lower to middle 60s which will put us at nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get above the freezing mark with mostly sunny skies. Nighttime lows will fall back into the 10s and 20s for the second half of the week as highs stay in the 30s and 40s. We’ll keep an eye on a storm system that comes for New Year’s Day. That storm could produce areas of wintry mix. While the amounts are uncertain, we’ll watch it closely as we get closer to the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller