Sunshine returns Wednesday before storms roll our way

What We’re Tracking:

Decreasing clouds tonight

Some sun, warm weather on Wednesday

Rounds of storms Wednesday night and Thursday

Tonight may start off with mostly cloudy skies, but we should gradually clear out – not the best news for viewing the partial lunar eclipse. However, clouds should begin to clear even more around daybreak Wednesday. Overnight lows will again drop into the middle 60s.

Believe it or not, partly to mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s! While a stray showers or storm will also be possible on Wednesday, our best set-up might end up being very late Wednesday night and into Thursday when a front finally pushes into the area to help focus shower and thunderstorm chances over us once again. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

After that round of rain, things may quiet down for a day or two as we wrap up the week and head into next weekend. We may have to dodge some showers and storms through Memorial Day weekend, but overall, it looks pleasant with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s through Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com