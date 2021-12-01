Sunshine returns Wednesday with much warmer temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and warm Wednesday

Record breaking Thursday

Cooling down by weekend

For December 1st, we’ll see much warmer air move back into the area with unseasonably warm temperatures taking over the next couple of days. Highs for the afternoon should reach the upper 60s with some spots pushing lower 70s. A few spots may break high temperature records – Topeka specifically will be within one or two degrees. Mostly sunny skies will be present with winds out of the west.

By Thursday afternoon, we could be climbing to record levels yet again with highs in the 70s. Both Topeka and Concordia may break records by as much as three or four degrees.

That above-average warmth will continue through the rest of the week as sunshine continues and ending out the work week in the upper 60s for Friday.

Once the weekend rolls around, we get another cold front that will slide through and our temperatures will suffer both Saturday and Sunday. Highs may struggle to even get out of the upper 40s into the lower 50s. Even with that front, there is still no major rain or snow chances in the forecast.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures start to stay around more seasonable levels in the lower 50s and dry conditions for the first full week of December.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez