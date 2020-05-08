Sunshine with chilly breezes today, and expect several rain chances next week

After a long stretch with temperatures between 70-80 degrees, it has turned chilly. Unfortunately, it gets even cooler in the days ahead.

Yesterday’s cloudiness slowly increased and showers tried to develop, but most of the rain happened through the late afternoon and evening. We’ve had frequent rainfall over the past few weeks and we could use a longer stretch of dry weather.

It should quickly become sunny today, but 40s and 50s will seem very cool with stronger north wind. Temps will easily be 15 degrees below normal today.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 57-61

Wind: N 15-30

This weekend should be somewhat pleasant Saturday as clouds drift by occasionally and we get a southwest breeze. However, it will feel too cool for some with lows of 35-40 with highs of 61-66. These are unusually low numbers for what will be almost mid-May.

Mother’s Day should be partly cloudy and still cool. Expect highs of 58-62 with a north/northwest wind of 15-25mph.

Another shower chance hits Monday into Tuesday as temps remain chilly. We may see temps in upper 50s to lower 60s at that point. Temperatures could be near 70 Wednesday 70s with scattered storm chances. Hopefully we can avoid heavy rain as frequent thunderstorms may hit over a three-day period next week.

Have a good day and a great weekend…..

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com