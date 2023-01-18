**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties in effect until midnight.

Rain moves in for most this morning, but our northern and northwestern counties (those under the advisory) will see freezing rain and snow. Watch out for slick roadways, bridges, and overpasses as you’re traveling around today.

Most of the snow with this system, though, will fall throughout Nebraska. As the day progresses, our temperatures will range from the low 30s north, to perhaps as high as 50° south and east of I-35.

By the time it’s all said and done, our northern counties may see up to a couple inches of snow and around a tenth of an inch of ice which will likely cause slick road conditions, especially for the counties bordering Nebraska. While the southern half of the area may just pick up some beneficial rainfall and may even hear a few rumbles of thunder.

Central regions will likely see mainly rain, but we’ll have to watch for the potential of a brief burst of wintry weather by the end of the afternoon and into Wednesday evening.