We’ve got one last very warm day today ahead of the front expected early tomorrow. Highs should still make it into the upper 80s to near 90° despite clouds moving in. Winds pick up out of the south ahead of the front too, with gusts around 30mph possible later this afternoon.

Rain becomes fairly likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday as the system passes through. There may be a couple stronger storms Tuesday evening in the western half of the area with stronger wind gusts and large hail possible. The storms should weaken as they move east, but it’ll still bring beneficial rainfall to much of the area, even lingering into Wednesday morning.

Behind the system, our high temperatures look to dip back to more seasonal levels. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday should be in the middle to upper 70s, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s!

There will be a secondary push of colder air late Thursday that could make it difficult for most of us to make it above 70° for Friday and Saturday. In fact, it looks like we may see some of our first overnight lows in the upper 30s for this season! That should happen very early Saturday morning.