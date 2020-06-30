Take it easy outside today as it could feel like 100°-105° this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

We start off our Tuesday on a mild note with temperatures starting in the upper 70s with mostly clear skies.

Today could very well be our hottest day of the week and a hot end to the month of June. Afternoon highs approach the middle 90s and with dew points in the lower 70s, it could very well feel like anywhere from 100°-105°. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for today from 12 PM to 8 PM. Make sure to take extra precautions this afternoon and try to make your outdoor activities for earlier this morning. If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and drink PLENTY of water.

Wednesday looks to be another extremely hot and humid day with highs in the middle 90s and humidity lingering around with plenty of sunshine. It could still feel well over 100° for tomorrow afternoon especially as winds start to diminish only making it feel hotter. There is a slight chance for a stray shower to appear later in the evening for some.

There will not be a break in the heat and humidity through much of the work week. There could be another chance for some pop up showers later in the week but it will not be enough to provide any relief as highs will stay in the 90s and the heat index will start to approach 100 degrees if not exceed it.

By the weekend, a very weak front will pull through which might lower the humidity enough to make it a little more comfortable for the 4th of July, but the heat looks to stick around.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

