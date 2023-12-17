What We’re Tracking

Warming up Sunday

Quiet weather returns early next week

Rain chance late week

Despite a chilly start to the day, temperature rebound for Sunday with a mostly sunny sky. Highs for Sunday should in the lower to middle 50s. The wind will be light initially, but look for a cold front to swing through by afternoon, turning our wind to the northwest at 10-20mph late in the day.

Behind that front, the breezes will continue overnight and into Monday. There will be a noticeable cool down on Monday with high dropping temperatures into the lower 40s, but we’ll quickly rebound into the middle to upper 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

The beginning part of next week looks dry as an area of high pressure moves in. This puts us into a quiet pattern until Thursday night when our next storm system rolls in. Next rain chance will be in the later half of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller