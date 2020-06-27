Temperatures climb again with muggy air in place

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated storms tonight

Hot and muggy for Sunday

Continued hot and humid into early July

A chance for an isolated storm during the night, otherwise partly cloudy and quite warm. A light southeast breeze and humid air will keep temperatures in the 70s overnight, dipping to a low near 75°.

The heat builds in on a mostly sunny day for Sunday. Highs in the lower to middle 90s will combine with muggy air to give us an afternoon heat index around 100-105°. Take it easy with any strenuous activity late in the day.

Not much will break in the heat through at least Wednesday. Highs in the lower to middle 90s with heat indices ranging from the upper 90s to middle 100s each afternoon. There will be a couple of small storm chances by Tuesday or Wednesday that might provide a little relief for some.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

