What We’re Tracking

Warmer for the end of the week

Isolated rain chances

Temperatures fluctuate next week

Mostly clear to partly cloudy weather for tonight with moderately high humidity now back in place. Overnight temperatures will dip into the middle to upper 60s with a few areas of low clouds forming toward morning over the eastern areas.

Any morning clouds will give way to a sunny to partly cloudy afternoon on Thursday. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s are expected for Thursday before a brief spike in temperatures on Friday when highs will range from lower 90s northeast to near 100° for southwestern areas. Another front slides through and cools us back into the 80s by Sunday and Monday.

Our next chances for rain aren’t as widespread as the most recent round. There may be a slim chance for a pop-up storm or two Friday afternoon, and a slightly better chance for storms late Sunday. Other than that, the rest of the week remains dry.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller