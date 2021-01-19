Temperatures climb Wednesday, but so does the wind speed

What We’re Tracking:

Another chilly night ahead

Warming up, quite breezy Wednesday

Showers possible late in the weekend

Tonight, with clear skies and calm wind, we can expect our temperatures to fall into the lower 20s. Another frosty start to the morning after a long night of chilly weather and mainly clear conditions.

However, that clear sky gives way to lots of sunshine and a big warm-up for Wednesday. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 50s along with strong south-southwesterly wind at 20-30mph by afternoon. Even though we warm, the wind may make it a bit tough to enjoy. So, Thursday looks to be the best day this week to head outdoors! The winds will relax and temperatures will still be in the middle 50s with a mostly sunny sky.

A system currently over the Pacific Ocean will slowly move our way for late in the weekend. Highs will be noticeably cooler in the 30s and lower 40s, but should be just warm enough that the precipitation looks to be mostly rain. There could be some wet snow mix in at times, but this system is a long way away and much can change with it.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

