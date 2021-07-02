Temperatures continue to warm up today with plenty of sunshine

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny today

Warming trend sets up

Dry conditions this weekend

Mostly sunny skies can be expected today with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A few clouds will move in and out of the region with just a slight breeze in the area. Dewpoints will be in the 60s. This evening we hold onto mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the middle 60s.

For Saturday we see our warming trend continue with highs in the upper 80s for the majority of the viewing area. A few more clouds will move into the area for the weekend with highs possibly reaching 90 degrees for the Fourth of July. The best news is that the weather looks dry and warm for fireworks shows Sunday evening!

Looking ahead to early next week, we may see some rain chances return by late Tuesday, but temperatures continue their slow warming trend, back up to typical summer levels in the upper 80s and 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

