What We’re Tracking:

Another chilly night

Pleasant days ahead

Dry week, warmer weekend

Cooler east breezes develop this evening and bring in even drier air for late tonight into Wednesday. That will allow for morning temperatures to dip into the upper 40s with light to calm conditions by morning.

By Wednesday, as the very light east wind continues, we’ll likely be several degrees cooler. Highs tomorrow look to only make it into the lower to middle 70s. Communities in our far eastern tier of counties could dip as low as the upper 30s waking up early Thursday!

As our weather pattern doesn’t look to change for several days, highs will slowly warm into the 80s by the weekend as our winds become a bit breezy. Rain chances are basically nonexistent this week. There could be a very slim chance we may see some showers by late Monday or early Tuesday, but it’s much more likely that we stay dry well into next week, too.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller