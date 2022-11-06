What We’re Tracking:

Chilly evening ahead

Pleasant start to the week

Slight rain chance coming up

Mostly clear skies will take us into the end of our Sunday with a light breeze out of the North. Temperatures will cool down quickly this evening with 40s for tonight and eventually upper 30s by sunrise.

Heading into Monday, breezy conditions pick up a bit for the afternoon as our winds change direction. Highs will be in the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies. Models have started to indicate a quick chance for rain late Monday night and early Tuesday morning – but as of now, it’s not much.

Highs for Tuesday will be in the upper 60s and highs on Wednesday will be in the middle 70s. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for both days with gusty winds starting to move in. Our next system will arrive by Thursday with more rain chances and perhaps even a snow flake or two early Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller