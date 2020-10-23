Temperatures fall below freezing tonight; Snow chances looking likely early next week

What We’re Tracking:

First freeze tonight

Cooler weekend ahead

Rain and Snow chance Sunday/Monday

*FREEZE WARNING* goes into effect overnight through tomorrow morning as our temperatures drop into the mid-upper 20s tonight. So bring those plants in or cover them if you can as this will be a killing freeze, and undo your hoses from the spigots.

Saturday we should clear out a bit more seeing some sunshine which should help us warm up into the upper 40s to around 50°.

Our attention then turns toward Sunday, when we’ll get our next system. All eyes will be on our temperatures Sunday into Monday, because that will determine what kind of precipitation we’ll get during that time and how quickly it will stick to the ground if at all.

This system looks to feature mainly rain showers during the afternoon and evening. That will change into a mix, then possibly snow overnight and into early Monday.

We may get a brief break from the snow showers during the middle of the day Monday before a *chance at a second wave moves through Monday into Tuesday. As of right now, the second wave may stay far enough south to not impact us.

Models are starting to come into an agreement a little bit more about Sunday night. While numbers are still hard to determine at this point, it is looking likely that our far northwestern counties may have a better chance at an accumulation. That doesn’t mean the rest of the viewing area won’t see some snowflakes, though.

Tuesday morning could be our coldest air of the season falling well below freezing into the low 20s potentially feeling like single digits for some. Temperatures for most of next week look to stay on the cooler side before beginning to moderate by the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com