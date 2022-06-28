Southerly winds return today, but they remain fairly light. Paired with abundant sunshine, high temperatures should make it into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

We get one more pleasant day and evening with low humidity before a stronger southerly wind pulls in more heat and more moisture by the middle of the week.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday look to make it into the lower to middle 90s. Humidity will climb, but not to terribly high levels through the middle of the week. Muggier weather should be fully back by Friday and into the weekend.