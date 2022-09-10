What We’re Tracking:

Rain wraps up tonight

Sunshine moves in tomorrow

Slow warm up through next week

Our system will continue to slowly make its way out of town this evening with showers through midnight. Rain will clear up out west first and then the east side of the viewing area. A cooler air mass will then be in place for the next couple of days. This will provide some very mild temperatures both for the mornings and evenings.

Temperatures waking up on Sunday will be in the middle 40s and lower 50s. This is quite the change from what we have seen lately and will be one of our first true tastes of fall. Some spots appear to even get dangerously close to the upper 30s! Plan on a very chilly start to your Sunday.

Highs for the afternoon will comfortably warm up into the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine taking over. The average high for this time of year is about 83 degrees so be sure to enjoy the break from the heat.

Next week starts off on the cooler side with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Monday. However, we see a pretty quick warming trend, and by Wednesday highs will be back up in the 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush