Temperatures heating up through the week in a typical summer pattern

*Heat advisory in effect for Tuesday through Thursday for all of the viewing area.

Conditions for tonight will feel a little more on the comfortable side as we will see temperatures in the region drop into the lower 70s with mostly clear skies and calm winds. However, the humidity will still be fairly high through the night, as well.

For Tuesday, the heat and humidity will both build back in over the area. We will see temperatures climb into the middle 90s along with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Afternoon heat index levels will climb into the upper 90s and lower 100s. South wind 5-15mph. Our persistent upper air patterns will hold on to this heat with temperatures once again climbing into the triple digits by Wednesday or Thursday with dry conditions, yet high humidity. This will send heat index values well into the triple digit values tomorrow through Thursday.

Be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside if possible. If you absolutely have to spend long periods of time outside, find other ways to cool down and take frequent breaks in the shade to avoid heat exhaustion. By the time we get to Friday and Saturday we could have a slight chance for storms work their way in along with slightly cooler temperatures.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller