Thunderstorms are moving across the area this morning, and should come to an end by the afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower to middle 90s, but with high humidity lingering, some of our southern counties could still see heat index values as high as 105° to 110°. Most locations will see feels like temperatures near 100° later this afternoon.

We’ve been dominated by a ridge of high pressure over the last several days, but that looks to change up on us as we head toward the weekend. Highs will be closer to 90° by the end of the week with slight chances for storms continuing. The next best chance looks to be late tonight into early Friday.

The better set up for unsettled weather and subsequent storm chances will be Saturday into Sunday as a stronger push of cooler air moves in. Temperatures may only top out in the 80s by Sunday and Monday as a true break in the heat will stick around for a few days, even into parts of next week. Cooler nights and lower humidity should also be in place by the end of the weekend.