Temperatures remain on the cooler side today with mostly sunny skies

What We’re Tracking:

Cool and pleasant today

Conditions drying out

Cooler through Labor Day

After a fairly foggy start to the morning today, temperatures will eventually top out in the lower to middle 80s across the region. A high pressure system moving through will help keep our skies mostly sunny and winds fairly calm. Dewpoints will remain on the more mild side as well making things feel just a bit more pleasant. Cannot rule out an isolated shower around lunch time.

Clear skies can be expected this evening as our mild conditions remain. We’ll cool down into the lower 60s over night. For Labor day, a slight southerly breeze will pick up speed with temperatures warming up to near normal levels for this time of year – into the upper 80s. Mostly sunny and dry conditions can once again be expected to wrap up the extended weekend.

Looking forward, by middle to late week, highs will cool back down to the lower to middle 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Mostly sunny and dry conditions expected for the week with temperatures possibly making their way back into the lower 90s by next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush