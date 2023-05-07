What We’re Tracking

A few storms tonight

Warm spring weather ahead

Several rain/storm chances throughout the week

A few clusters of thunderstorms are expected to form across Nebraska and move east-southeast during the evening and part of the night. A few of these storms could be severe with straight-line wind and large hail the primary threats for our northern counties. As the night goes on, another round of storms will be possible closer to I-70 with heavy rain and perhaps some hail, as well. Lows will fall back into the lower 60s.

Not as hot as a cold front pushes south of the area for Monday. Mainly sunny weather will develop for Monday, which could end up being the quietest day of the week. A light northerly wind, but still fairly warm with highs in the lower 80s.

The trend quickly becomes unsettled with the front lifting back to the north late Tuesday, bringing with it a chance for a few storms late. However, even more unsettled days are ahead with several rounds of storms in the week ahead. Despite a nearly daily rain chance, there will be prolonged periods of dry, sunny weather in between giving us a nice, spring week with highs mainly in the 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller