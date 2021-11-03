Temperatures start to warm Thursday after another cold night

What We’re Tracking:

More sunshine for Thursday

Warming trend through the weekend

Dry forecast through the next several days

The sky should slowly clear out overnight. That will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Thursday morning. We can’t rule out a bit of patchy fog and frost, so give yourselves an extra couple of minutes tomorrow to defrost your cars before heading to work.

Sunshine and a south wind returns for Thursday. With that, temperatures will be largely in the 50s Thursday and Friday–possibly hitting near 60° on Friday. However, by the weekend, we could see highs back up into the upper 60s with more sunshine and continued south wind.

Over the next several days, even toward the middle of next week, we’ll be expecting dry conditions to hold steady across the area. Our next storm system is getting organized for the middle portion of next week, but should be rather quiet until then.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller