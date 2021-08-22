Temperatures to climb near 100° Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Mild tonight

Heating up Monday and Tuesday

Few rain chances late week

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee county starting at noon Monday.

We’ll see some cloud cover start to filter in to our area as thunderstorms take place to our north. The viewing area will remain dry throughout the night although our very far northern counties may get clipped with some very isolated rain. Other than that, temperatures will remain mild as we struggle to cool down into the middle 70s.

This upcoming week will start of very hot. Our temperatures for Monday and Tuesday will be toying with 100° as sunshine becomes abundant. The one positive sign is that humidity levels will not be nearly as high with dew points likely in the upper 60s and lower 70s. That being said it is still possible to feel like lower 100s through the afternoon so make sure to try and limit your time outside if you can or take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.

There is a slight chance we see some showers move through very early Wednesday morning and that may cool us down a few degrees for midweek. Expect low to mid 90s for the second half of the week and a few chances for rain.

Besides the few rain chances, we don’t see a huge cool down in store for the next week or so as temperatures look to continue to stay above average.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez