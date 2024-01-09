What We’re Tracking

Clearing and very cold for tonight

Some moderation in temperature for midweek

Much colder weather ahead, possibly more snow late week

As the cloud cover moves out, temperatures will fall back into the lower 10s for much of the area. The wind will begin to relax overnight, as well. Nonetheless, with a fresh snowpack, it will allow for the drop in temperatures heading into Wednesday morning.

We get a bit of a break between systems for Wednesday and Thursday before the colder air, and maybe even another chance at snow arrives by Friday. Highs for the middle of the week look to rebound into the middle 30s with overnight lows in the teens with snow likely still on the ground.

Our next chance for snow looks to arrive Thursday evening and into Friday with a big push of Arctic air to go along with it. Still too early for exact snowfall totals with this one, but we do expect another round of some accumulation, with the highest amounts to the north. In addition, you can expect temperatures to fall into the teens for highs on Friday, and through the weekend we’re looking at single digit temperatures for afternoon highs.

Overnight lows will drop to near 0° starting Friday night and lasting through at least Monday night. Wind gusts on Friday could be around 40mph again as snow is falling, so we’re looking at subzero wind chills by several degrees. That will last through the weekend, too, as winds continue to gust to around 30mph. Yet another opportunity for snow arrives by Sunday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller