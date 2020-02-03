Temperatures tumble today with possible light snow Tuesday

Much colder this week after 60s and 70s this past weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Republic and Washington counties from 7am to 3pm….

What a wonderful transition from January to February for our part of the country. Incredibly mild and sunny on Saturday, before near-record warmth for most on Sunday. It was so nice, that many Super Bowl parties could even be spent partially outdoors.

Groundhog Day was yesterday. Punxsutawney Phil did not see a shadow at his Pennsylvania burrow, which means an early spring. However, Shawnee Squirrel saw his shadow in my Topeka front yard, and that might mean six more weeks of winter for northeast Kansas!

A dramatic change is on the way, so prepare for a shock as we go through late Monday and Tuesday. After 60s and 70s this weekend, a strong cold front is pushing into the northern areas. This frontal boundary will make it so much colder over the next 24-48 hours.

Clouds will increase today, although it may stay partly sunny for some. Temperatures will be about 25-30 degrees cooler near the Nebraska border than what southern communities like Burlington and Garnett will experience.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 37-40 North and 55-60 South

Wind: Becoming N/NW 15-30

Wind Chills: Near 20-25 North

Clouds dominate for midweek with possible flurries or spotty snow showers. Highs will only reach the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind may also stay up which will make it feel even worse.

We should start to get more sunshine by Thursday as highs struggle to hit 40. Numbers ease upward a touch for Friday and the weekend, but it looks like we’ll stay below 50 degrees each day through the period.

The pattern looks mainly dry. Moisture may increase enough for a sprinkle or patchy mix by Sunday night into early next week.

Have cold weather gear handy for tumbling temps today…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



