What We’re Tracking:

Much colder air moves in

Blustery through early Saturday

Rain/Snow chance middle of next week

The rest of the day today looks to be quite breezy as our strong cold front continues to push in some much cooler air. Breezy conditions are expected to last through the night and early tomorrow morning. Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with wind chills falling rapidly. Overnight lows will take us close to single digits.

The cold air looks to linger for just a couple days, with highs on Saturday in the middle 30s and upper 30s expected for Sunday. By the time we get to Monday, mid 50s return with 60s possible Tuesday and Wednesday!

There are some indications of a midweek storm system that could bring us some rain showers, finally. And with that will be cooler air to follow. It’s still to early to know timing and what kind of precipitation we’ll so more details will become available as it gets closer.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez