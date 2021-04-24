Temperatures warm up today with clearing skies this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend begins

Clouds slowly clear out

Storm chances early next week

After a bit of a foggy start this morning, cloud cover will linger in the area but decrease as the day goes on. With that being said, more sunshine will make it’s way back into the forecast giving us a great start to the weekend. Highs today will be in the middle 60s with a light breeze out of the North.

We’ll continue with the warming trend on Sunday as temperatures climb through the 60s and into the lower 70s with plenty of Sunshine. The winds will begin to pick back up though with a strong breeze out of the South at 15-20 mph. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph by the afternoon.

Monday looks even nicer as we get a taste of summer-like weather with highs soaring into the middle 80s for the afternoon.

Although it’s still several days out, models appear to be coming into better agreement about thunderstorm potential on Tuesday. Right now it looks like some of those thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side as well so be sure to keep that in mind when planning out your week.

Behind that storm chance, we cool down quite a bit – back into the 60s by midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

