Temperatures warming up further today with mostly sunny skies

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny

Warming back up

Another cold front

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with just a light breeze out of the southwest. Afternoon highs will try and make a run for 50° with warmer air out to our west. Winds will pick up ever so slightly this evening with overnight lows cooling down into the lower 30s.

For Tuesday, temperatures will get even warmer with plenty of sunshine to start the day. It should be one of the warmest days for the next week with highs reaching the middle 50s across the region! A few more clouds will begin to build in by Tuesday evening with wind speeds increasing as well.

Another front will move in by Wednesday and it looks like it will do so quietly – not providing much precipitation. Temperatures will drop quite a bit into the 20s and 30s for afternoon highs during the second half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush