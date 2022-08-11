We’ll have sunny skies again today with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s for most of the viewing area.

Winds will be light out of the east, and with that easterly component to our winds, humidity will still be in a comfortable range!

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the mid 60s for one more night before southeasterly winds start to pick up a bit leading to warmer temperatures.

Friday will be sunny and a bit warmer, with highs in the mid 90s. By the weekend, we’ll be back to the high heat as we warm back up into the upper 90s and low 100s. Heat index values may be a little higher through Sunday with slightly higher humidity than what we’ve gotten to enjoy the last few days.