Temperatures well above average today with the help of breezy conditions

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy conditions

Borderline hot this afternoon

Rain, a few storms midweek

Mostly sunny skies will be present to start out the day today but it looks like some cloud cover will make its way back into the region by about lunchtime. Afternoon highs today will be in the upper 80s with a few spots having a decent shot at breaking above 90° for the first time this year.

Breezy to windy conditions will also continue with a south-southwest wind 15-30mph throughout the day. Gusts of up to 40 mph may be present later in the afternoon. The wind will remain active overnight and through tomorrow as we prepare for our next system to move into the area.

For Tuesday, model trends continue to steer the severe weather threat away from the region and pull it further down South. With that being said, shower and thunderstorm potential will still remain but it appears rain chances will be a bit more likely later into Wednesday or Wednesday night. Temperatures for the second half of the week will be quite nice with 70s expected.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com