Temperatures will peak out in the days ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Warming trend ahead

Lots of sunshine and dry weather

Much hotter by this weekend

A fairly typical summer heat pattern is setting up thanks to upper-level ridging. Humidity will be a little lower west, but the temperatures will be hotter over the western counties. To the east, temperatures will be a couple degrees lower, but we’ll see that difference made up by the increased humidity levels for the eastern counties.

Temperatures for tonight will dip into the lower 70s with mostly clear skies and a light southerly wind. Conditions will quickly heat back up for tomorrow as highs will reach into the middle 90s with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

The hottest stretch of weather will set in by the weekend with temperatures peaking into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Heat index values will also climb into the triple digits. No matter where you are, the weekend will be a hot one.

Apart from a slight chance for some isolated storms late Sunday and into Monday, it doesn’t look like we’ll see any major changes to the forecast for possibly the rest of the month as the ridge remains quite prevalent.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

