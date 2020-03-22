Temperatures will warm up this week with a few more rain chances

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy and cool tonight

Another rain chance early Tuesday

Warmer weather returns midweek

Mostly cloudy weather will stick with us through the night and into much of the day on Monday. Lows will fall back only a few degrees into the upper 30s and lower 40s by morning. Light wind overnight and into Monday, as well.

Despite a mainly cloudy sky, temperatures will rebound to near 60° in the afternoon on Monday. We may see a few breaks in the clouds, mainly during the afternoon and early evening before another round of cloud cover spreads in and rain chances return. Areas of showers and storms will be possible late Monday night into the first half of Tuesday.

Temperatures will be mild again Tuesday, then gradually clearing and even warmer on Wednesday before the next cold front slides in and cools things off for Thursday once again.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



