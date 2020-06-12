Temps ease higher, wind gets stronger and mugginess slowly increases into next week

Little to no rain chance for the next 6-7 days

Dew points lowered dramatically Wednesday, and they dipped a bit more into early Thursday morning. As a result, some communities started the day with temperatures near 50.

Yesterday was a brilliant, comfortable day before becoming rather warm. We enjoyed abundant sunshine with low humidity levels and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It didn’t feel that hot with so much dry air.

It will be mostly sunny today and still comfortable, although it will be very warm. An easterly breeze may keep some spot below 90 degrees. This evening should be pleasant for those that want to go do something fun.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 86-90

Wind: E 10-15

It might start feeling hot and a bit muggy through the weekend. The breezes should get considerably stronger. The sky should be mostly sunny Saturday and partly cloudy Sunday. Expect lows in the 60s and highs back to the 91-94 range.

This looks like a hot, muggy and dry period Monday to Wednesday so start paying closer attention to plants and gardens. There could be a few isolated showers by Thursday.

Have a great Friday and enjoy yourself this weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

